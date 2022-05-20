How Otto Addo's dream to coach the Black Stars became a reality

Black Stars interim coach, Otto Addo

American writer Denis Waitley once said "we've got to have a dream if we are going to make a dream come true" and that is exactly what Otto Addo did when he dreamt about coaching the Black Stars at a point in his coaching career.

The yet-to-be-announced substantive coach of the Black Stars spoke about his dream to coach any of the Ghana national teams in 2013 while working as the U-19 coach of Hamburg SV.



He stated that his experience as a former footballer and a coach will be enormous to the development of football in Ghana.



“When given the opportunity, I would want to coach any of the national teams of Ghana as part of my widow’s mite for Ghana,” he said.



Read the full story originally published on August 25, 2013, on Ghanaweb



Ex-Ghanaian international midfielder, Otto Addo who has been handed the job of coaching the U-19 youth side of former German Champions Humburg SV is hoping to take a coaching job in any of the Ghana national teams one day.



He believes his wealth of experience as a former player and now coach can inure to the benefit of the teams in the near future.



Recounting his journey to the current post, Addo said he was at the helm of affairs of the U-19 youth side, first, as an assistant coach before rising through the ranks to becoming the coach.



The German-born Ghanaian, 38, retired from football in 2008 before acquiring his UEFA license coaching certificate.



His current post is his first major club coaching assignment as he becomes the second former Ghanaian footballer currently coaching in Germany with the other one being Sebastian Barnes, who coaches the youth side of Bayern Leverkusen.



He hinted that he also has FIFA license certificate, which now gives him the opportunity to coach both youth and adult side as well.



He played for clubs such as Hanover, Dortmund, Mainz, and Hamburg.

He featured for the Black Stars in their maiden World Cup appearance in Germany in 2006.



He made 15 appearances for Ghana, scoring twice in a national team career that was blighted by knee injuries.



