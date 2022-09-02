How Premier League clubs blew £1.9bn in summer transfer window

Premier League clubs spent £1.9bn in summer transfer window

A remarkable summer transfer window closed on Thursday with a number of new spending records set - including the most expensive ever deadline-day signing in Manchester United's £82m purchase of Antony.

That deal helped set a new Premier League spending record of about £1.9bn - smashing the previous record of £1.4bn in 2017 - and dwarfing the rest of Europe.



Nine of the 20 top-flight clubs spent in excess of £100m as total expenditure bounced back after two seasons of Covid-impacted decline.



Other records included



Premier League clubs spending more than Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A and the German Bundesliga combined



Chelsea spending more in one window than any other club in Premier League history



Manchester United smashing their own summer spending record



Nottingham Forest signed more players in one summer than any other British club in history



The combined outlay of the 20 clubs during the window, which was open from 10 June until 1 September, was 67% higher than the previous summer's total of £1.1bn.

According to financial services firm Deloitte, the 2022-23 season already has the highest transfer spend since the two-window season began - exceeding the previous record of £1.86bn, set in 2017-18, by 3%. And that is before the January transfer window has even opened.



Some of Deloitte's other key findings from the window include



Gross spending across all of Europe's 'big five' leagues - Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 - increased by 52% to £3.88bn



Premier League clubs were responsible for 49% of that spending, the highest proportion since the summer of 2008 and nearly three times that of the second-biggest spenders Serie A (£646m)



Premier League clubs' net transfer spend surpassed £1bn for the first time ever



Premier League clubs signed 169 players, compared to 148 in summer 2021 and 132 in summer 2020



The proportion of players being signed for a fee increased to 66% in summer 2022 from 45% in summer 2021



Championship clubs' gross spend more than doubled on the previous summer to £86m but was still some way off pre-Covid levels (2017-19 three-year average: £169.4m)

Tim Bridge, lead partner in Deloitte's Sports Business Group, said: "The record level of spending during this transfer window is a clear indication of Premier League clubs' confidence, as fans return to stadia and a new broadcast cycle begins.



"It's now become part and parcel of the Premier League that clubs are willing to pay significant sums to maximize performance. This season, the desire to acquire playing talent has reached new levels as the pressure for clubs to stay in the competition is higher than ever."



What were the deadline-day signings?



Fourteen of the 20 Premier League clubs made at least one new signing on deadline day. Highlights include:



Manchester City bolstered their defence with the signing of Switzerland international Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal.



As well as signing Antony, Manchester United completed a season-long loan deal for Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.



Everton signed a couple of midfielders, with Senegal international Idrissa Gueye rejoining the Toffees from Paris St-Germain, and James Garner moving from Manchester United.



Liverpool also added a midfielder to their squad, with Brazil international Arthur Melo joining on a season-long loan from Juventus.

Leicester signed Belgium center-back Wout Faes from French club Reims on a five-year deal to replace Wesley Fofana, who joined Chelsea for about £70m on Wednesday.



Nottingham Forest signed three players to make it 21 new faces this summer, with defender Loic Bade the last to arrive - on loan from Rennes.



Fulham had a busy deadline day, bringing in four players including former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Willian.



Chelsea announced the final two deals of the night, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joining from Barcelona on a two-year deal, and Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria joining on a season-long loan from Juventus.



It was the start of a new era at Chelsea this summer with Todd Boehly taking over the club from Roman Abramovich, and the American billionaire certainly made his presence felt. The Blues spent more money in a single window than any club in Premier League history.



According to football website Transfermarkt, more than £250m went on the likes of Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. As well as being a Premier League record, it is the second-highest summer spend by any club in the world after Real Madrid (£292m) in 2019.



Manchester United broke their own spending record to sit second on the Premier League list.



They brought in the likes of Casermiro, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez over the summer, with their deadline-day capture of Antony taking their total spending up to about £214m - the fourth-highest summer spend by a Premier League club.

It was also a summer of strikers as a number of goalscorers made big-money moves including Erling Haaland to Manchester City, Darwin Nunez to Liverpool, Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, Gianluca Scamacca to West Ham and Alexander Isak to Newcastle - the latter two being club-record deals.



Buying a new squad



Nottingham Forest are back in the Premier League for the first time since 1999, and judging by their summer shopping they are determined to stay there.



Steve Cooper's side have embarked on an extraordinary spending spree, signing an incredible 21 new players for £145m - breaking the British record for most recruits in a single season.



According to Transfermarkt, the previous English record was the 17 players Crystal Palace signed in the summer of 2013. The British record was previously held by Livingston and Dundee United, who signed 19 players apiece in 2001 and 2000 respectively.



It could have been 22 new faces for Forest, too, but a late move to sign Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea fell through.