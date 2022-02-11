How Sammy Kuffour rejected Black Stars captaincy before dinner in President Kufour’s house in 2002

Sammy Kuffour rejects Black Stars captaincy

Mali host 2002 Africa Cup of Nations



Emmanuel Osei Kuffour captains Ghana for 2002 AFCON



Ghana Premier League legend, Emmanuel Osei Kuffour has revealed the elements that led to him being appointed as the Black Stars captain ahead of the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations in Mali.



According to the Accra Hearts of Oak legend, he discovered that he had been chosen as the Black Stars captain in former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s house when the team was preparing to leave the shores of Ghana for the tournament in Mali.



Emmanuel Osei Kuffour stated that Samuel Osei Kuffour recommended him for the captain’s arm band after he had rejected it when the leadership of the Ghana Football Association handed the position to him.



“We went to President Kuffour’s house for dinner before we leave for the tournament in Mali and it was there that I was told that Sammy Kuffour had rejected the captain’s armband because of personal issues.” He told Revolt GH in a YouTube interview.

“He said he didn’t want to be the captain and it was passed me after he recommended me for the leadership role. It was also because I was the next in line after him as one of the most experienced players in the then Black Stars team.”



Emmanuel Osei Kuffour added that he got to know about his new position because it was customary for the leader of the team to speak after the President had spoken and bid them farewell.



“You know that after the President speaks to the players, it was the duty of the captain to say the vote of thanks, so it there that Sammy Kuffour told them to give me the armband after they had spoken to him and he had rejected it,” Emmanuel Osei Kuffour added.



Watch Emmanuel Osei Kuffour’s account in the video below from Minute 25:



