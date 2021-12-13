How Samuel Eto'o reacted to victory in Cameroon Football Federation election

Samuel Eto'o elected President of Cameroonian Football Federation '

Cameroonian football legend Samuel Eto’o on December 11, 2021 recorded another high in his career after being elected President of the Cameroon Football Federation.



After a hugely successful football career, Eto’o ventured into football administration and has witnessed another leap in his administrative career following his latest victory in CFF elections.



The ex-Barcelona player pulled 43 votes against his main rival Saidou Mbombo Njoya who polled 31 votes to be elected as the new president.

Eto’o had the support of Maboang Kessack, Justin Tagouh, Crepin Nyamsi in the election.



A video has emerged of Samuel Eto’o throwing his fist into the air and celebrating another high in his career.



The legendary striker is expected to lead Cameroonian football and bring success to one of Africa football’s powerhouses.



