How Super Eagles take qualify for AFCON 2021 ahead of Benin vs Nigeria match

117732720 Supereaglesdonqualifyforafricacupofnations Afcon2021 Super Eagles of Nigeria go play Crocodiles of Lesotho on Tuesday for Lagos

Mon, 29 Mar 2021 Source: bbc.com

Super Eagles of Nigeria don qualify for di 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] even ahead di two qualifier games dem get to play.

Nigeria senior football national team pick di ticket afta Sierra Leone play a goalless draw wit Lesotho inside Maseru on Saturday afternoon.

Di result don give di three-time African champions eight points with 4 points ahead of third placed Sierra Leone.

Gernot Rohr boys go battle di Squirrels by 5 pm on Saturday evening for Stade Charles de Gaulle inside Porto Novo.

Super Eagles of Nigeria go later play Crocodiles of Lesotho on Tuesday at di Teslim Balogun stadium in Lagos.

