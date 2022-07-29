0
How Team Ghana turned up at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

Ghana Team Commonwealth Games 2022.png An aerial shot of Team Ghana's arrival at the opening ceremony

Fri, 29 Jul 2022

Clad in kente sewn attires, clutching the 'red, gold, green with black star' miniature flags and spotting smiling faces.

This is how the Ghana contingent at the Commonwealth Games ongoing in Edinburg announced their presence at the games.

The inscription "Ghana" is held by an usher whiles a member of the team hoists the giant flag ahead of the pack.

The Games commenced on July 28, and will run till August 8, 2022.

The opening ceremony of the Games which sees a parade of contingents from participating nations saw Ghana put up what at best could be called a 'kente show.'

Team Ghana comprises a 126-member contingent of athletes and coaches. Ghana would compete in athletics, badminton, boxing, beach volleyball, cycling (road race), field hockey, judo, table tennis, triathlon, para-cycling, weightlifting, and squash.

Records indicate that Ghana has only missed one edition of the games - the 1986 Games held in Edinburgh - since the its inception in 1954.

A GNA report listed Ghana's medal haul as, a total of 57 medals made up of 15 gold medals, 18 silver medals and 24 bronze medals.

Ghana won medals from athletics and boxing with judo winning a bronze medal at the 2014 Games in Glasgow, Scotland and one bronze medal at the last Games in Gold Coast, Austalia, thanks to boxer Jessie Lartey.



