How Yaw Preko received call-up to play against Nigeria in 1991

Former Black Stars winger Yaw Preko has re-lived the story of his first-ever game for the Black Stars of Ghana.



Yaw Preko retold the story of how he was selected by then Black Stars coach Burkhard Ziese to play the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Abuja.



Yaw Preko said that he was initially not in the plans of the coach as he had come to the camp of Belgian giants Anderlecht to monitor Odartey Lamptey.



Burkhard Ziese however spotted the talent of Yaw Preko during a training session of ahead of the call-up.

Yaw Preko said that he was approached by the coach after the training and informed that he will be making his debut against no less a team than a star-studded Nigerian team.



Preko believes that his pace and trickery caught the attention of the Black Stars coach who gave him a starting spot.



On the game itself, Yaw Preko said he was deployed as an outlet for the team as Ghana set up to defend.



He also opened up on the welcome treatment he received from the senior members of the team on his first day.



