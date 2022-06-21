How a data analyst predicted Kotoko would win GPL with 67 points

Asante Kotoko win GPL with 67 points

Hearts of Oak end 2021/2022 season outside top four



WAFA, Wonders and Sharks relegated from GPL



Several predictions were made before the start of the just-ended 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League as to who will end the campaign as champions.



From seers to prophets, fans, and journalists, predictions were made, but the majority of the people who predicted the outcome of the league, whether by divine intervention or by their own analysis, favoured the then defending champions Accra Hearts of Oak.



A viral video sighted by GhanaWeb shows that data analyst Isaac Amponsah of Kumasi-based Kessben FM got his predictions right.

While Isaac Amponsah predicted correctly that Asante Kotoko would end the season as champions, he also stated that their rivals Accra Hearts of Oak would finish outside the top four and would place 6th on the league table.



The most intriguing thing about Isaac Amponsah's predictions was that he said Asante Kotoko would win the league with 67 points, and he got it right.



Asante Kotoko won the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League with 67 points, while Accra Hearts of Oak finished 6th with 48 points.



Watch Isaac Amponsah's prediction in the post below:



