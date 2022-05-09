How a former Black Stars coach warned about juju in the team

Former Black Stars coach, Goran Stevanovic

Ghana qualify for World Cup

Derek Boateng opens up on juju allegations at 2012 World Cup



Asamoah Gyan launches autobiography



The issue of voodooism (juju) in the various national teams especially the Black Stars has been a major headache for both the Ghana Football Association and successive coaches of the team.



The practise which has been confirmed to be working against the success of the team has not stopped despite repeated campaigns for it to end.



One of many persons who gave credence to alleged juju reports in the team was the Black Stars coach of 2012.



Goran Stevanovic who took the team to the 2012 AFCON in his tournament report expressed worry about the belief in juju and how it is derailing the efforts of the Black Stars.

“We all need to help in changing some players’ mentality about using ‘black power’ to destroy themselves, and also make sure we instill discipline and respect for each other,” the coach said in a leaked technical report to the Ghana Football Association.



Though Plavi as he was known fell short of mentioning names and being specific, a recent statement by former midfielder Derek Boateng appears to have confirmed his position.



Derek Boateng said that players nearly boycotted the semi-final game against Zambia due to juju.



“So you see some of them sitting on the toilet, some standing on the side, and some sitting. So it was very disturbing. Goran was the coach and he could not understand what was going on. So after the game, I heard a lot of voices. I flipped up and blasted everybody. After the game, Nyatankyi (the GFA President) came to me and asked me what happened and I told him what exactly happened.”



Boateng recounted how the players regretted their actions after the defeat to the Zambians.



“In the dressing room after the game, I saw that people are sitting down with regret. But why do you regret it when you knew what you were doing was not good? But it was not a club side, this was Ghana. It is not about you but it is about the whole nation. So it was disturbing some of the things that happened in camp and people don’t come out to talk about it. For me, it is what it is. We have finished our careers and I can say whatever I want to say. Nobody can stop me,” he summed up.