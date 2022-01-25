How ‘bribe-taking’ referees forced Tony Yeboah to close down football club

Former Black Stars striker, Anthony Yeboah

Anthony Yeboah criticizes national team call-up

Kurt Okraku denies influencing Black Stars call-up



Anthony Yeboah says Ghana football is full of corruption



Former Black Stars striker, Anthony Yeboah has revealed why he collapsed his football club, Yegola FC to focus on golf.



According to the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations silver medalist, he formed the club after retirement to help develop football, the sport that made him who he is now in the country.

Anthony Yeboah stated that there was a calculated attempt to force him out of the game and the referees were being used to execute that plan hence his decision to stay out of Ghana football.



He added that he stayed away to keep his integrity intact because he was not ready to pay bribes to referees to win games.



“I set up a team called Yegola and bought a bus for them, referees were frustrating me so I decided to stay away and keep my image intact, you will pay bribe to referee and I do not want to do that, so I decided to quit.”



Anthony Yeboah scored twenty goals for the Black Stars in fifty-nine appearances from 1985 to 1997.