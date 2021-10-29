How can CEOs earn more than players? – Ghanaian clubs slammed over outmoded management style

WAC defeated Hearts 6-1 in Morocco

Aboubakar Ouattara, the Technical Director of Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco has identified some ills derailing the success of football in Ghana.

Aboubakar holds that those issues with the administration football is impeding the growth of the game.



He told Happy FM that Ghanaian clubs are still implementing archaic football strategies and not abreast with current football management processes.



Aboubakar struggled to understand why in modern football, club administrators earn more than the main actors, i.e. the footballers.



This, he says is a huge aberration from the norm because in a proper football setting, the players pocket more than the administrators.



“You can’t be paying players $300 - 500 while the CEO takes between $5000-$10,000. When the player complains about salaries, then you say he’s indisciplined.

“Here (in North Africa), nobody goes to training in a team bus. Players are well catered for and they all have their cars. Nobody even reports to the Club Chairman for their salaries. I find it shocking that Ghanaian top clubs are still practicing the 1970s strategies of football. Players still struggle while administrators with their nice suits enjoy all the money.”



Aboubakar’s comment comes on the back of his team’s 6-1 drubbing of Accra Hearts of Oak in the CAF Champions League.



Wydad Athletic Club humiliated the Ghanaian champions and relegated them to the CAF Confederation Cup.



Hearts of Oak have been drawn against Algerian side JS Saoura in the CAF Confederation Cup play-off