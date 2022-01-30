How can local coaches be good when you don’t pay them? – Saddick Adams questions

Saddick Adams

Celebrated Sports journalist Saddick Adams has accused the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Government of failing to build the capacity of local coaches that get appointed by failing to give them what is due them in terms of payment of their monetary entitlements.

Mr Adams, known for his matter-of-fact opinions on sports issues, wondered how local coaches, described by Government and GFA officials as not being good enough, can be as good foreign coaches when the Government and GFA don’t do what can build their capacity.



“When I hear some Govt and FA officials say: Local coaches are not good. Local coaches are not competent enough to manage the Black Stars. Local coaches are weak.

Me: But when you appoint them, you don’t pay them for years. You want GPRTU and TEWU to build their capacities for them?” He quizzed.



Government and GFA have regularly appointed foreign coaches, especially for the beloved senior national football team, the Black Stars, often explaining that local coaches lack the requisite clout to manage the players.