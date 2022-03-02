How can we keep Frank Mbella if supporters don't come to the stadium? - Kotoko CEO asks

Frank Mbella

Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah says that the club cannot maintain prolific Cameroonian striker Frank Mbella if supporters do not come to the stadium to watch matchs.

The club has been doing very well in the Ghana Premier League and currently has a ten point lead on second placed Bechem United but attendance has not met expectations.



According to the Kotoko CEO if fans do not fill the Baba Yara Stadium so that they can generate revenue Frank Mbella maybe enticed by a juicy offer from elsewhere which the club maybe forced to sell.



“If our supporters don’t come to the stadium, how can we maintain Mbella? We’ll be forced to sell players so that we can balance our books,” Nana Yaw Amponsah told Oyerepa FM.

“Offers are coming in for Franck Mbella and Georges Mfegue. We can only keep these players if supporters are committed to come to the stadium and contribute to the virtual challenge. I want to see the supporters who are the fuel of the club contribute much to Kotoko.



“If 10,000 fans attend a single game of our club, averagely we can get about GHC200,000 after deductions.



“Kotoko will bag GHC400,000 in every month which is a huge amount in dollars. We can keep our best players.”