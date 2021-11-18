How did you even dream that you can beat Black Stars in Ghana? – Kurt Okraku to SA

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku has hit back at the South African Football Association

South Africa has sent a petition to FIFA to investigate the game between the Black Stars and Bafana Bafana



Ghana beat South Africa to advance to the next stage of the World Cup qualifiers



Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku, has reacted to claims that the Black Stars needed the help of Senegalese referee Moguetta Ndiaye to be able to beat South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers.



The Black Stars booked their place to the playoff stage in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March 2022 after Andre Dede Ayew scored from the penalty spot to win the game for Ghana at the Cape Coast Sports stadium.

The South African Football Association after the game has alleged that the game was fixed and have submitted a petition to FIFA for the game to be replayed.



Reacting to these accusations at the launch of the Women’s Premiere League super cup, Kurt Okraku said that he is still wondering why a ‘substandard’ Bafana Bafana team thought that they can win in Ghana for the first time in their history.



“In Ghana, we are so much interested in juvenile football development and that is why the Black Stars continues to dominate South Africa whenever we meet in recent years. So, when I find my colleague Danny Jordaan who was not here in Ghana for the match sit on TV to tell the World that Accra to Cape Coast is nine hours, I wonder.”



"The South Africans keep shifting blames to being robbed by the referee to the march being manipulated by external or third parties. How and why did the South Africans think that they could beat the Black Stars in Ghana for the first time?” Kurt Okraku added.