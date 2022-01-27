How do you win AFCON without identity? - Ex-Black Stars player quizzes

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston has said that the Black Stars lacked identity under outgone coach Milovan Rajevac.
The former Hearts of Oak midfielder said the team's terrible showing at the African Cup of Nations shows that the Serbian coach had nothing to offer.
Kingston believes there was no way the Black Stars were going to win the AFCON without a pattern of play.
“It was a disappointing performance. If you look at the team, there was no identity. How do you expect to win with no identity?
"Looking at all we saw in Cameroon, Milovan Rajevac has nothing to offer the Black Stars,” Kingston, who earned 41 caps for Ghana added.
Ghana exited the African Cup of Nation at the group stage which has led to the sacking of Milovan Rajevac and the entire technical team.
The Ghana FA in a statement on Wednesday, January 25, 2022, via thier website confirmed the widespread rumors of Milo's sacking.
"The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has decided to part ways with Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac."
"This follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Coach, the Medical Report, and the Report from the Management Committee following Ghana’s early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 tournament." the GFA further explained The statement indicated that the Black Stars management committee will be reconstituted.
"The Executive Council after considering the three reports and engagements with key stakeholders has decided to end its relationship with Coach Milovan Rajevac and also decided that the Black Stars Management Committee be reconstituted."
