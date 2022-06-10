How does Thomas Partey’s new name ‘Yakubu’ changes things at Arsenal?

Thomas Partey

Black Stars poster boy, Thomas Partey recently told EIB’s Nana Aba Anamoah that he now goes by the name ‘Yakubu’.

The name is a self-chosen name after the billionaire started going out with stunning Moroccan girlfriend Sara Bella.



In the conversation with Nana Aba Anamoah, Thomas Partey did say he is already married to the beautiful Bella.



"I have a girl I love, I know my side chicks will leave me but it's no problem. I grew up with Muslims so at the end of the day it's the same thing. I'm already married and my Muslim name is Yakubu,” Partey told Nana Aba.



Although it appeared he was only saying it on a lighter note, the fact remains that Thomas Partey is going out with Sara Bella as his fiancé.



With his new name now Yakubu, social media has been asking whether that will make any difference at Arsenal.



A big No, that is the answer.

Thomas Partey may have self-chosen the Muslim name but he will continue to use Thomas Partey as his recognised name at the English Premier League club.



