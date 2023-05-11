How ex-Asante Kotoko goalie was arrested after arriving from Australia trip - Mother narrates

Former Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Banahene

The mother of embattled former Asante Kotoko and Ghana goalkeeper, Maxwell Banahene has narrated the circumstances that led to her son's arrest.

According to Eno Serwaa, her son was arrested on his return to Ghana from a trip to Australia.



"The lady who accused my son claimed she gave money to my son who was by then in Australia. He was arrested the moment he got back to Ghana,” Eno Serwaa said on Crime Check TV as monitored by GhanaWeb.



She narrated that, the woman accused her son of defrauding her of GH₵6000 with the promise of facilitating her trip abroad.



The woman, whom Banahene claims not to have any knowledge about, alleged that although she had never met the former Black Starlets goalie in person, she often had conversations with him online and transferred the funds to his account.



“My son claims he doesn’t know the lady, so how did she end up giving him money. the because the others who claimed to have been defrauded said they don’t know my son. But the lady kept insisting it was Banahene she sent the money to,” Eno Serwaa stated.

Whiles maintaining the innocence of her son, Eno Serwaa outlined some of the struggles she is enduring in his her battle to secure justice for her son.



“I went to Accra before I was told he has been transferred to Kumasi, so I pursued the case till we got a lawyer. The state wanted to arrest the lady because how the judge wanted to know how she managed to send money to someone she hadn’t met before. Since that day, the woman hasn’t stepped in court again,” she stated.



She also stated that her son lacks the financial power to secure bailout hence her plea to ex-players and the Ghana Football Association to come to the aid of her son.



Banahene was part of Ghana’s Black Starlets squad that won the 1999 CAF U-17 AFCON and bronze at the U-17 FIFA World Cup in 1999. He was also a silver medallist with the Black Satellites team at the U-20 FIFA World Cup in 2001.



JNA/KPE