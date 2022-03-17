How football club owner used monies from player sales for butt enhancement surgery

Ghanaian actress, Kisa Gbekle

Ghanaian actress, Kisa Gbekle, has narrated how she used revenue from player transfers for her buttocks enhancement surgery in Turkey.



Speaking on the Delay Show, Gbekle said she personally funded the surgery that is said to cost about GHC60,000.



When asked how she generated the fund, the actress said she raised the money after transferring some players from her football club to Liberty Professionals and Bekwai Youth Football Academy.



"I just want to look fine for myself. I paid for it myself. Although I don't have money, I had a football team...I had a (transfer) deal from Liberty and Bekwai."

Delay asked "So you spent the money on the surgery?" and she answered, "I swear to God".



"I don't think was a good idea because I had other players that I had to take care of and buy other things for(them)," she added.



When asked whether it is a good investment, she gave the significance of having it.



"It gets you the attention, the direct messages(DMs) are already pupping," she said.



In another interview with ZionFelix, she revealed that the surgery was done in Turkey.