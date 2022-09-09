How football world reacted to death of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday

For seventy years, the world’s most revered and powerful monarch was occupied by one person, Queen Elizabeth II.

In those seven decades where she occupied the seat of one of the World’s most prestigious institutions, Queen Elizabeth II was involved in a number of sporting activities.



Queen Elizabeth conferred knighthood titles on a number of sporting personalities, particularly British sportsmen, and also hosted them at the palace.



When Arsenal won the Premier League by ongoing unbeaten, the Queen hosted them and honored them for their great work.



Marcus Rashford, Lewis Hamilton, and Sir Alex Fergusson are but a few of the dozens of sporting personalities who were honored by the queen.



In the wake of her demise which was announced on Thursday, September 9, 2022, the football world mourned her with all kinds of tributes.



Tributes have been pouring from across the world to remember the late Queen's reaction to the football world.





The club has issued a statement regarding this evening's game at Old Trafford, following the death of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2022

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.



Along with many of our supporters today, we will be taking time to mourn and reflect on Her Majesty’s incredible life and devoted service. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 8, 2022

Sport pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II: Sport and sportspeople lead tributes to the Queen following her death at the age of 96. https://t.co/codnPFF7p9 pic.twitter.com/FLsZLTuIJC — Horse Racing News (@HorseRacingUK) September 9, 2022

It is with profound sadness that we received the news that Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.



Her Majesty the Queen will be forever linked with some of our most memorable moments – including presenting the Jules Rimet Trophy to our 1966 @FIFAWorldCup-winning side. pic.twitter.com/hwK1zV7Kge — England (@England) September 8, 2022

Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth II. https://t.co/ZnPkXB8OV6 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) September 8, 2022

Liverpool Football Club is saddened by the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. We extend our sincere condolences to The Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/B0ceXcaoW0 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 8, 2022

Legon Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We join those mourning in the United Kingdom and across the world. ????



The Royals would like to send our condolences to the Royal Family and everyone affected by this very sad news. pic.twitter.com/WtsYFmo4Bp — Legon Cities FC (@LegonCitiesFC) September 8, 2022

I hope everyone takes the time to reflect on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II! Take good care and try to remain positive in mind, body and spirit so still have a Funky Friday through the pain! ⭐️????????⭐️❤️????????⭐️????????⭐️ pic.twitter.com/KfRYGSBMB0 — Kevin Campbell (@1kevincampbell) September 9, 2022

Manchester City wishes to express its sincere condolences to The Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



Her Majesty’s dedication and service has been exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss. pic.twitter.com/mDTn2Nj1UB — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 8, 2022





