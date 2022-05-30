How good was Stephen Appiah in the Serie A with Juventus?

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah (R)

Italian Serie A giants, Juventus have taken fans back to memory line with video that highlights the quality of former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah.

The Ghanaian midfielder enjoyed a very successful stint in his career with "The Old Ladies" before leaving to join Turkish side Fenerbahçe S.K. in 2005.



Though Stephen Appiah didn't score a lot of goals at Juventus, he is still valued by the Italian giants for his performance during his two-year stay with them.



Stephen Appiah scored only three goals for "The Old Ladies" in 48 appearances but one of his best goals as posted by the club shows the quality Appiah was made of.



Juventus posted one of Stephen Appiah's three goals as their #GoalOfTheDay on Sunday, May 29, 2022, with the caption " @StephenAppiah’s fancy footwork before firing in this fine" and the fans loved it.



The goal was characterized with a fancy footwork to go in-between two defenders. That piece of skill has become the trademark finesse for Brazilian and PSG star Neymar Jnr.



The former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder won the Supercoppa Italia with Juventus in 2003 before leaving to join Fenerbahçe.

