How irate King Faisal fans ambushed FIFA referee Daniel Laryea after Aduana Stars clash

Tue, 8 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Top Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea had to protected by the Police after officiating King Faisal game against Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The Isha Allah boys suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Fire boys on Sunday in matchday 19 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Bright Adjei’s goal settled the encounter but the irate fans of King Faisal felt the player was in an offside position, but the referee awarded a goal.

After denying King Faisal what appeared to be a penalty in the dying embers of the game, the situation worsened.

However, the FIFA referee had to be escorted by the Police as he was ambushed by the fans who were not happy about his performance. 



 

