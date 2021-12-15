How late Black Stars player Paa Joe Kumah struggled to quit alcohol

Paa Joe Kumah confirmed dead at age 42

Former Great Olympics player makes interesting revelations before his death



Paa Joe Kumah reveals why he was dropped from the national team



Late Black Stars player, Paa Joe Kumah confirmed that he became alcoholic after quitting football.



Paa Joe Kumah was confirmed dead on Sunday, December 12, 2021 after battling a short illness at the Tema General Hospital.



The former Great Olympics player who resided in Tema, passed away at age 42.

Whilst he was alive, he revealed to SVTV in an interview that life became very difficult and frustrating after hanging his boots.



According to him his only companion was alcohol as he felt his family betrayed him.



In his exclusive interview with SVTV Africa, the Paa Joe Kumah disclosed that some family members confessed to his downfall; causing injuries to his leg among others.



“Yes, the drinking was because of frustration. Because if someone confesses that he or she is the one that caused your leg injury or caused this. So I might even want to do him or her something. I'm a human being too. But I did not,” he disclosed.



Paa Joe further said that those who wanted his downfall wanted to reunite with him after supposedly destroying his career.

He said “now things have gone back to how they are supposed to be and they want to come back. But I've learned a lesson from it.”



He professed that his wife was his only pillar that supported him throughout his struggling period despite going wayward.



Paa Joe was called to the Black Stars alongside Asamoah Gyan and others in the mid-2000s.



Watch the interview below



