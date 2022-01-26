How much will Black Stars earn if they beat Nigeria in World Cup playoffs?

Black Stars

The Black Stars are hoping to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after missing out in Russia in the last edition.



Ghana have a last hurdle to go past before they secure a slot to be one of five African representatives at the world's biggest football festival.



According to Kessben FM, a qualification bonus to motivate the team to secure the spot has already been agreed on between the players and the government.

The report claims that the two parties have agreed on US$60,000. However, there will be deductions made with regards to the matches won during the qualifying round.



The winning bonus for each game in the World Cup qualifiers is said to be US$5,000. Therefore the government will deduct the winning bonus paid for the qualifiers from the qualification bonus and hand over the remainder to the team.



Black Stars topped their group with 4 wins and thus earned US$20,000 from the winning bonus. If the team manage to beat Nigeria in both legs of the playoff, they will earn an additional US$10,000.



Hence, the Government will pay a qualification bonus of US$30,000 if the total winning bonus is been deducted.



Ghana will host Nigeria for the first on March 23 before they travel to Abuja for the return encounter on March 26.