How pipo react to former US President, Trump ''Radical left Crazies'' Easter Message

Former American Presido Donald Trump

Former American Presido Donald Trump don comot with im own message for Easter.

E tok im message give tori pipo wey remind many of wen im for dey Twitter.



Di short message tok say "Happy Easter to all, wey include di Radical Left CRAZIES wey rig our Presidential election and wan destroy our country."



Di Presidential election bin no dey rigged even as di courts don already rule on di mata say dat claim say e no happun.



How pipo to di Easter message



Many pipo follow chook mouth for di message wey short sotay e be like wetin dey happun wen Trump still dey for Twitter.

Remember say Twitter permanently ban di presido following the US Capitol riot wey lead to di death of six pipo.



Dis, however, no go be di first time di former presido go comot address di nation since im defeat for di 2020 Presidential election.



Im bin announce say im go start im own social media for March and also crash one wedding for im resort for Mr-a-lago wia im bash current presido Joe Biden.



