How social media reacted to Senegal's AFCON victory

Various social media platforms erupted on the night of Sunday, February 6, 2022, when the Teranga Lions of Senegal were crowned as champions of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
The victory made the Teranga Lions the 15th African country to win the Africa Cup of Nations since the competition started sixty-five years ago.
Sadio Mane scored the winner as Senegal beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties to win their first-ever AFCON trophy.
The Liverpool forward had his penalty saved in the seventh minute by Egypt keeper Gabaski and the game went on for 120 minutes without a goal.
Ghanaians celebrated Senegal’s victory on social media as if the trophy was won by the Black Stars of Ghana.
To many Ghanaians, Egypt winning their 8th Africa Cup of Nations would have made them more powerful hence their decision to support the Teranga Lions to win their first-ever trophy.
GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions on social media for you in the post below:
The best in the world and the King of Africa!!! Congratulations my bro! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OLKSleoOLI— Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) February 6, 2022
Mendy got ‘The Best’ Award Tonight. Hopefully it’s not the last time he’s taking an award off the FIFA President within the next 7 days ????#CFC Photo via @julietbawuah pic.twitter.com/YvR9fjGXyJ— CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) February 6, 2022
Proper coach. I’m very happy for him. Aliou Cisse appreciation tweet. pic.twitter.com/q2u8zylENO— Weffrey Jellington (@jeffwellz) February 6, 2022
Abdou Diallo, Sadio Mane and a bunch of teammates have broken into the press conference and showered Cissé with water pic.twitter.com/r1AMWUqUYL— Maher Mezahi (@MezahiMaher) February 6, 2022
LES 2 gardiens super content #TeamSenegal #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/jkVqmc2ntH— Football (@FootballSenegal) February 6, 2022
Retweet if you see your player ???? pic.twitter.com/KEOlTiPM4Z— Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) February 6, 2022
Sadio Mane: “The AFCON is the best trophy I would ever win in my life.” #AFCONwithGary pic.twitter.com/JG7GL2HGfy— Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) February 6, 2022
Sadio Mane deserves everything.He wasn't just immense but played with Senegal soo close to his heart— George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) February 6, 2022
Willing to sacrifice for which ever role Aliou Cisse gave him. Top stars must learn to play their role even if it's uncomfortable for the nation's good.
STAR and humble!#Mane pic.twitter.com/XqOlsEl3kF
SADIO MANE HAS WON IT, EAT YOUR HEART OUT SALAHHHHHQ— Trey (@UTDTrey) February 6, 2022
I don’t see Liverpool fans shouting for Sadio Mane to win the ballon d’or or he ain’t a Liverpool player ???????????? mmoa— Kumasi Sarkodie ???? (@KumasiSarkodie_) February 7, 2022
Top Scorer - Aboubakar (Cameroons) Player of the tournament - Sadio Mane (Senegal) Goalkeeper of the tournament - Mendy (Senegal)— Chide (@ojochide2013) February 6, 2022
Best in the world #AFCON #Best Goalkeeper #messi pic.twitter.com/6Epw8lYGmp
Sadio Mane with the #AFCON trophy ????— “Ohemaa Afia Empress”❤️???????? (@SistaAfia_) February 7, 2022
????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/9mXWN94h5k
Sadio Mane and his new friend ???? pic.twitter.com/zDIj9L3hz2— Cellular® (@Cellular_Jnr) February 7, 2022
Sadio mane is the best striker from Africa— SORDIQUE???????? (@Sordique4K) February 7, 2022
ASUU: pic.twitter.com/jGFtBR0B7M
#TeamSenegal Sadio Mané at #AFCON2021— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) February 6, 2022
• 7 games
• 3 goals
• 2 assists
• 1 trophy-winning penalty
MVP pic.twitter.com/hC2i6SwEVw
Sadio Manè: “Since I became a footballer, this is the best trophy I’ve won and I am very proud.” ????????#TeamSenegal #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/4f1UeMJgAM— #CHAMPIONS IN AFRICA ????????????✪ (@MickyJnr__) February 7, 2022
????Cometh the hour, cometh the man????— Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) February 6, 2022
Big man, Big things. Finally, an Afcon trophy in the bag. SADIO MANE!
All round pleasant person this #Afcon2021 WELL DESERVED #AFCONwithJuliet pic.twitter.com/XMbI9FYSGl
