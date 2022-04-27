0
How social media users reacted to Manchester City's goal-fest against Real Madrid

Vinicius Jnr Madrid Manchester City beat Real Madrid 4-3 at the Etihad Sports Stadium

Wed, 27 Apr 2022

Manchester City beat Real Madrid 4-3 in Champions League semi-finals first leg

Riyad Mahrez comes under attack after Real Madrid miss

Benzema explains why he took high-risk Panenka penalty in Madrid's 4-3 loss to City

It rained goals at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, as Manchester City clashed with Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The game was a thrilling 4-3 encounter and was a blockbuster for fans who watched the first semi-final game as Real Madrid left England with the tie widely opened ahead of the second leg in Spain.

2021 Champions League finalist Manchester City were electric in the opening exchanges and took a 2-0 lead before the 12th minute through Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus.

However, just when fans thought that the Citizens were going to crucify Real Madrid after the opening two goals, Karim Benzema pulled one back for the Spanish giants in the 33rd minute before halftime.

The second half produced four more goals as Karim Benzema reduced Manchester City's two-goal advantage to one after scoring a high-risk Panenka penalty for Real Madrid in their 4-3 defeat in England.

Some Manchester City fans also criticized the performance of Riyad Mahrez after he missed an open chance to stretch their lead to 3-0 before Karim Benzema's first goal in the 33rd minute.

GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions for you in the post below:























