How social media users reacted to Qatar's amazing opening ceremony and 2-0 defeat to Ecuador

Photos from 2022 World Cup opening day

Sunday, November 20, 2022, was a happy day for many football lovers as the biggest sporting event on the planet kicked off at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor in Qatar.

The opening ceremony of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup gave a captivating spectacle for fans across the globe with multiple Oscar-winning American actor, Morgan Freeman and Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS performing at the event.



Morgan Freeman who was the narrator on the day appeared on the stage as he extended his hand to Ghanim Al-Muftah, the 20-year-old suffering from a rare spinal disorder in an image meant to represent inclusivity in Qatar after the heavy criticism from the European and Western Media.



With fans entertained by the opening ceremony, they were eager to see what will happen in the opening game but were left unimpressed by the performance of Qatar as the Arab Nation became the first host country to lose an opening game in the history of the FIFA World Cup.



Qatar lost 2-0 to Ecuador as Fenerbahçe striker, Enner Valencia's first-half-two goals were enough for the La Tricolor to begin their World Cup campaign with a comfortable win.



The World Cup campaign of Qatar might end at the group stage as the host nation face a tougher test in the Netherlands and Senegal in their remaining two games.

Here are some of the reactions:





This disability inclusion is the icing on the cake of the #FIFAWorldCup opening ceremony. Watching this Qatari recite the verse about human diversity from Surah Al-Hujurat, in response to Morgan Freeman’s appeal for the unity of all tribes, gave me goosebumps. Take a bow, Qatar! pic.twitter.com/2b3o1wJC0v — Ba’ Shaba (@gimbakakanda) November 20, 2022

"O, people! We created you from a male and a female, and We made you races and tribes, so that you may come to know one another. The best among you before Allah is the most righteous. Allah is Knowing and Aware."



QURAN (Surah al-Hujurat 13) ????#FIFAWorldCup#QatarWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/kcRXZvi49F — Amina (@Amina48117168) November 20, 2022

The BBC has never boycotted a World Cup opening event until now, when it was hosted by the first Muslim Arab nation.



Shameful display by the British state mouthpiece.



Qatar should consider giving BBC the boot. ????????#FIFAWorldCup #BBC #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/QGjc9i8EoX — Robert Carter (@Bob_cart124) November 20, 2022

Who is Ghanim Al Muftah, the Qatari icon who shared the stage with Morgan Freeman?



Thread ???? pic.twitter.com/Z2mf2JbAg9 — Delali Phrank Awutey (@delaliphrank) November 21, 2022

Morgan Freeman is that actor everyone loves. He’s the GOAT of Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/i0kNeYQheA — Dr King Winter (@I_Am_Winter) November 20, 2022

Morgan Freeman at the World Cup opening ceremony! pic.twitter.com/5Yh8wp6CHQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 20, 2022

Morgan Freeman is true definitely of never give up in life #QatarWorldCup2022 ????✌️ pic.twitter.com/huyhXLzZeL — Mawunya (@Mawunya_) November 20, 2022

Epic Morgan Freeman ????????



pic.twitter.com/rjYy3fOq97 — King Eben (@King__Eben) November 20, 2022

Just clocked Enner Valencia has more World Cup goals than Wayne Rooney



???????????? pic.twitter.com/AMywzMsfMG — CR7 Rap Rhymes (@cr7raprhymes) November 20, 2022

ENNER VALENCIA SCORES THE FIRST GOAL OF THE WORLD CUP... AGAIN! ???????? pic.twitter.com/H1v4meOEGR — GOAL (@goal) November 20, 2022

Enner Valencia's header was PERFECT ???? pic.twitter.com/oCuUuwg3nX — GOAL (@goal) November 20, 2022

Full Time Result: ???????? 0️⃣-2️⃣ ????????



Enner Valencia's double makes Ecuador the first team ever to beat the tournament's host in the opening game. #MGLQatar2022



Powered by Sintex Ghana | Azar Paints | Savana Paints | City Paints pic.twitter.com/7i1rHwa3su — Joy Prime (@JoyPrimeTV) November 20, 2022

Enner Valencia when his room is laced with cocaine and dildos after the game pic.twitter.com/mZWMRMZ8rr — jamz???????? (@jamzinhoo) November 20, 2022

Enner Valencia is sounding positive about his chances after going off injured ???? — GOAL News (@GoalNews) November 20, 2022