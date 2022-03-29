How social media users reacted to ‘dumsor’ during Black Stars training in Abuja

Light goes off in Nigeria stadium as Black Stars train
Otto Addo confident on win over Nigeria
Black Stars players eye World cup qualification
The senior national team, Black Stars, on Monday, March 28, arrived in Abuja for the second leg of the World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
The team arrived in the afternoon and checked in at the Abuja Sheraton.
Before long, Otto Addo’s team headed to the Moshood Abiola Stadium to hold a training session in preparation for the match.
In a viral video, the Black Stars were captured enveloped in darkness with only mobile phone torches providing some light.
The players and other technical staff are heard in high spirits chanting ‘jama’ songs.
The incident has since generated a conversation on social media, particularly on Twitter.
Whiles some believe it is a scheme by the Nigerians to ‘frustrate’ the Black Stars, others have just taken it on a lighter note.
The teams played out a goalless draw in the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
TWI NEWS
The second leg of the game will be played today, March 29, 2022. The winner secures one of five African slots to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
See some reactions from Twitter below:
Mafia Tactics!!! Stadium floodlight off as Black Stars train at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium ahead of Tuesday's crucial game. pic.twitter.com/iMMwknbw1r— David Stevenson (@dav_stevenson) March 28, 2022
Dem off light for Moshood abiola stadium as Black Stars dey train.— Fourtêên (@HenryFourteen14) March 28, 2022
Nigeria ???????? vs Ghana ???????? #GhanaVsNaija pic.twitter.com/N796dNhfeb
Light goes off in the Moshood Abiola national stadium as the black stars train ahead of tomorrow's game???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/u4KxPwuSuV— RING MY LINE (@iamringmyline) March 28, 2022
Lights at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja went out during the Black Stars training but they are back [via @theyawofosu]— Kwame Amoh (@kwame_amoh) March 28, 2022
Me: Normal!!! Nigeria is Nigeria!!!???? #NGAGHA
The lights at the Moshood Abiola stadium in Abuja went off during the Black Stars training— *Writer Joel✍️* (@JOELESHUN4) March 28, 2022
Ɛɛbobɔba ????????????#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/RUW0Zr5AD0
JUST IN: The Moshood Abiola stadium lights goes off as the Black stars train ahead of tomorrow match ????????— Omotayo Tapere (@tayotapere) March 28, 2022
This is shameful and condemnable pic.twitter.com/vXbPWkuMnr
Naija will never carry last.Lights went off when the Black stars were training at the Moshood Abiola stadium ???? pic.twitter.com/Joo2LGF1dc— KofiOtchere (@Mickeyronney2) March 28, 2022
Ghana training at the Moshood Abiola Stadium and the lights go off.— Chidi H. Lemchi (@CHLemchi) March 28, 2022
Correct. Next time they should bring diesel and lister generator along with them. You can't treat us shabby and expect to be treated like royalty here.
????????????????????????????????????
There was total blackout at the Moshood Abiola stadium during the training section of the @GhanaBlackstars eiii Naija and Power outage boi3 ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/gv8KAd7Z4G— Alexander Anyankwaa (@alexanyankwaa) March 28, 2022
