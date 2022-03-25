How supporters clashed with security officials at Baba Yara Stadium

Ghana plays Nigeria in a World Cup play-off

The match comes off at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi



Daniel Kofi Kyereh was not able to partake in the training session



There was a stand-off at the entrance of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as supporters were attempted to force their way into the stadium to catch glimpse of the training session by the Black Stars on Thursday, March 25, 2022.



Security officials clashed with the over-exuberant football fans who were more than determined to at least watch the opening fifteen minutes of the Black Stars training.



Calm eventually returned to the scene as the supporters accepted that it was impossible for them to watch the stars in action.

Thursday night’s training marks the last ground preparation for Ghana ahead of the match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



The game will be played at 19:30 GMT at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium is the first of a two-legged tie that will determine which of the two teams will represent Africa at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Speaking ahead of the presser, head coach Otto Addo said that the coaching team has a plan that details how they will beat the Super Eagles.



He disclosed that he is aware of the scepticism among Ghanaians but will activate every weapon in his arsenal to help Ghana return to the World Cup.



Acting captain, Thomas Partey believes that the game on Friday presents the players a chance to right the wrongs of the 2022 AFCON where Ghana exited in the group phase.

He stated that the players are prepared to beat Nigeria and put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians.



Coach Otto Addo meanwhile had a full house for training following the late arrival of Crystal Palace winger Jordan Ayew.



Ayew after passing a late medical test arrived in Kumasi to join his mates to prepare for the must-win encounter against coach Eguavoen’s side.



