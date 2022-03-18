0
How to buy ticket for Ghana vs Nigeria clash in Kumasi

Ticket Prices Ghana Tickets for the game will go on sale on Friday

Ghaana’s National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports together with the Ghana Football Association have released an eticket platform for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The Black Stars host the Super Eagles in the first-leg of the qualifier on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The NSA have released a mobile platform for fans to purchase their etickets for the game.

Fans can purchase tickets for themselves or other fans who do not have mobile phones but wish to purchase tickets for the game.

Fans can dial the USSD code *711# with option 1 enabling fans to buy tickets for themselves. Option 2 making it possible to buy for other.

There are options to select the type of ticket one is purchasing. The purchaser must then fill out personal information detail to complete the process.

