How to 'register for Covid -19 vaccine in Nigeria' as vaccination begin

Nigeria don dey ready for vaccination beginning from Friday March 5

Nigeria don dey ready for vaccination of di Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines beginning from Friday March 5.

National Primary Health Care Development Agency [NPHCDA] wey dey in charge of di vaccination campaign want any Nigeria or pipo wey dey live inside di west African kontri wey wan take di injection to register for dia online platform.



Remember say na only pipo wey dey 18 years and above go fit collect di vaccine across Nigeria, according to NPHCDA Executive Director, Faisal Shuaib,





How to register for Covid -19 vaccine in Nigeria

E get five different ways or strategy wey Nigerians fit use to get di Covid-19 vaccine, di agency say pesin fit get am through:• Traditional Vaccination Campaign Roll-out.• Electronic Self-Registration by Eligible Nigerians.• Assisted Electronic Registration of Eligible Nigerians.

•Concomitant Vaccination alongside Electronic Registration.



•House-to-House Electronic Registration.



To make am easy and fast for pipo, di agency say make dem go register for dia website "NPHCDA" so dat dem go fit schedule dem to collect dia injection shots alias jabs.



As dem enta di website make dem click "Covid-19 Vaccination e-registration," den begin fill di form.



So far, di kontri don receive 3.9 million vaccines from Oxford/Astrazeneca through di Covax programme. Dis na first batch of di vaccine and dem still dey expect vaccines to enta di kontri ova time.