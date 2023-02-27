Huawei joins UNESCO Global Alliance for Literacy to step up talent cultivation

Huawei and the UIL agreed to jointly promote the use of technology to raise literacy

Source: Huawei Ghana

Huawei announced it has joined the UNESCO Global Alliance for Literacy (GAL) today as part of the company’s lead up to the Mobile World Congress 2023. The announcement was made at a Digital Talent Summit co-hosted by Huawei and the Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL) which serves as the Secretariat of the GAL.

At the Summit, Huawei and the UIL agreed to jointly promote the use of technology to raise literacy. The two parties also signed a cooperation agreement under which Huawei will fund an expansion of the UIL’s current initiatives to enhance educators’ use of technology in developing countries. Currently, the UIL initiative operates in Bangladesh, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Nigeria, and Pakistan.



Huawei is the first private company to become an associate member of the GAL and the company is excited it’s own goals align with the GAL’s vision of eradicating digital illiteracy in young people.



UIL Director David Atchoarena explained at the event, “Our rapidly changing world calls for concerted efforts and strong partnerships to achieve quality education and lifelong learning for all.”



Atchoarena continued, “Huawei’s expertise in the area of innovation in learning will be a great asset to the Global Alliance for Literacy. Collaborative projects such as ours will ensure that no one is left behind on this journey.”



Huawei’s own Vice President of Corporate Communications Vicky Zhang also commented, “Getting the right education is often the key to success in life. As a major player in the technology sector, Huawei feels it has a responsibility to provide technology skills in all parts of the world, trying our best to include as many people as possible.”

“We are proud to join forces with UNESCO to better deliver on this responsibility,” Zhang added.



Huawei believes digital talent is a key driver in achieving digital transformation, solid economic growth, and better quality of life. Since 2008, Huawei has offered a wide and expanding range of talent programs.



Under its Seeds for the Future umbrella, Huawei provides tens of thousands of people every year with scholarships and digital training courses targeting all age groups. The company also organizes and sponsors tech competitions where students can expand their knowledge, win prizes, and make new friends.



So far, Huawei’s Seeds for the Future program has helped nurture more than 2.2 million digital talents in over 150 countries. The company’s ICT Academy can train about 200,000 students each year.



In 2021, Huawei announced it had already invested US$150 million and planned invest another US$150 million in digital talent development before 2026, which is expected to benefit an additional 3 million people.