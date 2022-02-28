Hudson-Odoi denies snubbing England

Hudson Odoi(R) and England teammate, Jadon Sancho(L)

England-born Ghanaian player, Callum Hudson Odoi has revealed the reason behind his decision to turn down a call-up to play for England U-21.



After making three appearances for the senior team Callum Hudson-Odoi turned down an invitation to play for the youth team in August 2021.



In an interview with Daily Mail, Odoi explained that his decision was to try and earn a place at Chelsea who had hired a new manager, Thomas Tuchel.

“I didn’t go to England because I thought I was bigger than them or I was being big time or anything like that,” he said as quoted by dailymail.uk.com.



“It was just me trying to get back into the team in Chelsea and focusing on club football as much as possible: to be a regular player, an option to always play and be involved.



Hudson-Odoi's act created a narrative about him being arrogant but he denied possessing such a trait.



“People thought: ‘Oh, he’s being big time or arrogant’. Or he’s being somebody he shouldn’t be. I’m not that person at all.



“I’m not big time. I’m not cocky. I’m very humble. I’m very relaxed. I was always thinking to myself: ‘What’s best for me at this moment?

“For me, it was more of a fact that I wanted to stay back and try to get into the team and work as much as possible and show the manager what I’m capable of.



“I was like: ‘Sit back, don’t make a scene, don’t make any problems with England’. I’m good with all the coaches there. I have no problems with any of them. If it [an Under 21 call-up] came again, who knows?” he added.



Meanwhile, Odoi is yet to earn a call-up into the National team since rejecting the youth team.



After rejecting the U-21, England's first-team coach, Gareth Southgate, stated Odoi could have impressed him more at the youth team.



“He feels he would be best served to take a case for the team with Chelsea. I think he has a better chance of impressing us if he is with the Under-21s as well, frankly,” he said as quoted by astamfordbridgetoofar.com.

Despite making three appearances for England, the winger can still switch allegiance and play for the Black Stars due to his father who is a Ghanaian,



According to FIFA, a player can switch nationality after three matches if he made the appearances under the age of 21. Also, if those appearances were not at a tournament.



He was born to Ghanaian parents. His father and agent, Bismark Odoi is a former Hearts of Oak player.



Earlier this month, February 2022, Bismarck Odoi met with current Black Stars technical advisor Chris Hughton to hold discussions about his son's possible nationality switch.