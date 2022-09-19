Hudson-Odoi explains decision to leave Chelsea for Bayer Leverkusen

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Ghanaian international Callum Hudson Odoi has opened up on his decision to leave Chelsea for Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

The English-born Ghanaian winger joined the German Bundesliga club on a season-long loan in search of playing time.



"It was one of those difficult moments when you look at yourself and say: 'What am I doing wrong? Have I done anything wrong to not even be in the squad?'.



"I would never say anything bad about Thomas [Tuchel], he was a good guy, a good manager. [But] the first game of the season, it was frustrating. Any footballer that isn't in the squad would understand how frustrating it is.



"Regular football gives you consistency and the more games you play, the more consistent you become. The more the form starts to kick in.

"You feel fresher, you feel better, you feel like... not that you're getting treated fairly but that you've got the trust from the manager to push you and kick you on. You don't want to be on the bench thinking: 'Why am I not playing?', and then it becomes weeks and weeks and the legs are rusty when you do play.



"The most important thing is consistent football. That's what I'm getting here and it is making me feel better.



"Right now, playing games, momentum is kicking on and you feel refreshed: new country, brand-new experience. It's definitely refreshing to know I get an opportunity to play games week in and week out, enjoying it and smiling."



Since joining Leverkusen, the 21-year-old has provided one assist in the five games he has featured for the club.