Hudson Odoi keeps progressing – Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Ghana international Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel is full of praise for English international Callum Hudson-Odoi following his recent performance with the club.

The English-born Ghanaian who had a torrid 2020/21 campaign with the Blues is gradually winning the heart of the coach this season having gotten the opportunity to feature in a number of games for the club.



He was involved in games against Norwich City, Newcastle United in the Premier League, and in a cup tie with Southampton.



However, according to the German trainer, Odoi at the moment shows consistency, stays hungry, and keeps progressing something he thinks can earn him a starting role at the club.

"To get a place in this team it is all about performance and this is what Callum shows at the moment and now it is important that he shows consistency and stays hungry and keeps on progressing.



"Enjoy the moment, but at the same time absolutely be aware of what it takes to stay in the team. It looks good at the moment."