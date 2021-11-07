Hudson-Odoi named most creative player in Champions League this season

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

England-born Ghanaian Callum Hudson has been rated as the most creative player in the UEFA Champions League this season ahead of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kevin De Bruyne, according to WhoScored.com.

Odoi, who endured a torrid 2020/21 campaign with Chelsea is gradually warming the heart of the coach, Thomas Tuchel who has given him some game time in the ongoing campaign due to the absence of Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount.



He assisted Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Malmo FF at away in the Champions League on Tuesday.



Statistics revealed by WhoScored.com which was sighted by Footballghana.com shows that, the 20-year-old makes a goalscoring chance more frequently than some of the most creative players in world football.

He is rated ahead of Kevin De Bruyne, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Thomas Muller.



According to WhoScored.com, Odoi creates goalscoring opportunities in every 24 minutes as compared to Kevin De Bruyne, Neymar, Leo Messi and Thomas Muller in the Champions League this season.