Hudson-Odoi nationality switch process will be complete just before World Cup

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi will complete his nationality switch in time to play for Ghana ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The winger is ready to turn his back on England and switch International allegiance to Ghana the country of his parents.



Hudson-Odoi has grown delusional about playing for the country of his birth England.



The 21-year-old winger recently snubbed a call-up by Lee Carsley's Under-21 side to focus on recapturing his form at the club level.



Gareth Southgate is not convinced and feels as though Hudson-Odoi has grown disillusioned with the English FA, who have put their faith in fellow youngsters like Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka while sending him to play in the youth setup.



The belief is that Hudson-Odoi will take Ghana up on his offer to switch allegiances in time for the 2022 World Cup.

Hudson-Odoi remains eligible to represent the African side as FIFA rules state that players can still switch international sides if a player has made no more than three appearances for their country, all of those appearances came before the age of 21 and none of them was in a major international tournament.



He would have to wait until November 2022 to represent Ghana — three years after his last appearance for England — but given that would enable him to play in the World Cup in Qatar, it remains an attractive option.



In the summer, the winger was in Ghana where he held meetings with President Akufo-Addo and presented him with a signed Chelsea jersey, while also meeting the Sports Minister Ussif Mustapha and the GFA boss Kurt Okraku.



Ghana will play against fierce rivals Nigeria on March 24th at the Cape Coast Stadium before the return leg three days later in the 2022 World Cup qualifier play-off.