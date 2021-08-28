Hudson-Odoi rejects England

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

Hudson-Odoi will not play for the England U-21 team next

Hudson-Odoi turned down a call-up to focus on his club career



The winger has been approached by Ghana to switch nationality



Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has turned down an invitation to be part of England’s Under-21 squad for next month’s international friendlies.



The 20-year-old was left out of the main England squad for the 2020 Euros but handed a call up for the Under-21 side as they take on Romania.



England Under-21 boss Lee Carseley is quoted to have said Odoi refused the call up with a reason that he wanted to focus on working hard at training to regain the trust of Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel.



“Callum is a player that we really like. I’ve had some really good conversations with him and his advisor and Callum felt it wasn’t the right time for him to come with England,” Carseley told Football London.

“He’s stayed back at Chelsea to work on his development there. I respected the decision and that was it.”



With two games into the season, Hudson-Odoi is yet to make a start after falling down the pecking order at Chelsea.



The latest move will be good news for management of the Black Stars of Ghana who are awaiting a definite response from Hudson-Odoi on his international career.



Hudson-Odoi, it will be recalled was approached by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association to switch nationality from England and represent the Black Stars.



The winger, per reports requested for time to make a definite pronouncement on his national team career.