Hudson-Odoi’s England U21 snub has consequences – Thomas Tuchel

Callum Hudson-Odoi, is an English born with a Ghanaian heritage

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has said that Callum Hudson-Odoi will have to deal with consequences following his decision not to play for the England U-21 team.

The Ghana target turned down an invitation to once again represent England at the U21 level. This was after Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate named his squad for the next month’s World Cup qualifiers without the winger.



“It’s his decision and nothing to do with my opinion or the club’s,” the German said ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool this weekend.



“If I speculate a little bit I think it’s about the disappointment that he is not nominated for the first team, but at the same time maybe he did not have enough minutes to be nominated for the first team."

"I could see the upgrade in having some minutes and being in a leading role for the Under-21s but he decided differently so he will deal with the consequences.”



The decision by the 20-year-old has led to some Ghanaians believing he is thinking about switching international allegiance and committing to Ghana.