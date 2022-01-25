Hudson-Odoi’s latest Ghana trip ignites new nationality switch conversations

Callum Hudson-Odoi

England and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has announced a short trip back to Ghana, sparking another round of debate on his international future. With the Premier League on a short break, the attacker made a post on social media on Monday, saying, “Back to [Ghana] for a little break, see you soon.”

It is his second visit to Ghana in seven months, having spent time in the West African country in June last year at the end of the football season. The latest tweet has generated new conversations about his possible switch of international allegiance to Ghana from where his parents hail.



Born in the United Kingdom, the 21-year-old has made three senior appearances for England after representing the side at various youth levels, but remains eligible to switch to Ghana in November this year should he not add any more caps for The Three Lions. Ghana have not hidden their interest in convincing the Champions League winner to join the Black Stars.

On his previous visit, Odoi held meetings with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku and Ghana minister for sports Mustapha Ussif about a possible future with the Black Stars. Below are the best social media reactions to his latest trip.