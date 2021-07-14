Hudson-Odoi set to switch to Ghana after abuse of 3 England players

Chelsea star, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has switched his international allegiance from England to Ghana, according to reports.

It is said that the Champions League winner has decided to play for the West African country a month after meeting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to reports, Hudson-Odoi made his mind to don the Black Stars colours due to racist abuse suffered by England players after Euro 2020 final.



Marcus Rashfod, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who all missed penalties in England's defeat against Italy, were racially abused online after the match.



Hudson-Odoi has been left distraught due to his great relationship with the trio as a Three Lions player, and as a result, opted to represent Ghana.



The son of former Accra Hearts of Oak player, Bismark Odoi, feels he could be subjected to something similar if he continues for England, where he was born.

During his summer holidays, Hudson-Odoi visited Ghana, where he experienced massive love and visited the first gentleman Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.



Akufo-Addo urged Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, who was also in the meeting, "to explore the possibility of having Callum switch nationality, and play for the Black Stars."



Hudson-Odoi has three senior caps for England but remains eligible for a switch of national associations provided he does not add the fourth cap for the Three Lions.



Should the reports of him deciding to play for the Black Stars be true, he will have to wait until November next year to do so as Fifa rules demand that players become eligible for a switch only three years after their last appearance for the association they wish to leave.