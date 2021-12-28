Hudson-Odoi urges Chelsea teammates to keep supplying Lukaku

Callum Hudson-Odoi assisted Romelu Lukaku's goal against Aston Villa

Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has urged his Chelsea teammates to keep feeding Romelu Lukaku after scoring his first goal since September.

Lukaku climbed off the bench to inspire Chelsea to a 3-1 comeback win at Aston Villa on Sunday in the Premier League.



The goal was the 28-year-old's first Premier League goal since September, having struggled with an ankle problem and Covid-19 recently.



"Rom is an amazing player. His strengths are very good for us upfront. He knows how to hold the ball up so we can play around him really well," Hudson-Odoi told the club's official site.



"When we get the balls into the box, he's always there to try and get a header or control it and set it back for the player behind him.

"He's a massive player for us, and we have to keep going, keep feeding him the ball in and around the box, and hopefully, he can find the back of the net.



"Obviously, we never want to concede goals. In football, when you keep a clean sheet, it's the most amazing thing to know that you've defended your box really well.



"When we went down, the reaction was really positive from the boys. We wanted to try and get chances, create goals as soon as possible. We kept pushing and pushing and got the penalty. It was a good feeling, Jorgi scored it.



"We kept pushing. We wanted to be more relentless, more creative which we did very well in the second half as well, so it was good."