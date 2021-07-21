Hudson-Odoi wants to stay and fight for position at Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi has no intention of parting ways with boyhood club Chelsea as he is determined to become a regular in Thomas Tuchel's team.
The 20-year-old struggled to become a consistent part of Tuchel's plans, starting just 10 Premier League games for the Blues.
And reports have been rife that the Champions League winners are considering offering Hudson-Odoi in a swap deal for Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman.
However, the England international of Ghanaian descent doesn't want to leave as his aim is to fight to regain a starting berth in the coming season.
Amid intense speculation surrounding a possible exit for Hakim Ziyech, the report adds that Hudson-Odoi is optimistic about his chances of more first-team opportunities should the Moroccan depart.
Hudson-Odoi, who spent part of his summer holidays in Ghana, ended the 2020-21 season with five goals and five assists in all tournaments.
His current deal at Stamford Bridge does not expire until 2024.
