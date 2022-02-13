Hudson-Odoi wins historic FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi is a World Club Champion after his club side Chelsea won the trophy for the first time in their history.

The London side on Saturday evening struggled to break down Palmeiras, their Brazilian opponents in the FIFA Club World Club final.



After a goalless first half, the Blues took the lead thanks to a Romelu Lukaku strike on the 54th minute mark.



The Brazilians hit back thanks to a Raphael Veiga goal 10 minutes later.



The last laugh went to Chelsea after Kai Harvertz converted from the spot in extra time to seal the historic victory for Thomas Tuchel's side.



Reacting to the win, Hudson-Odi posted a photo of himself in the dressing room holding the trophy. He captioned it: "WORLD CHAMPIONS."

The Chelsea team had two African players who had just returned from the African Cup of Nations i.e. Hakim Ziyech of Morocco and Edouard Mendy of Senegal.



Other players of African-descent in the Chelsea side aside Hudson-Odoi were Anthony Rudiger (currently German but with Sierra Leonean parentage) and Romelu Lukaku (currently Belgian but with Congolese parentage.)



The game was played at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on 12 February 2022.



