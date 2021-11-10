Hugo Broos doesn’t undermine opponents - South Africa midfielder Keagan Dolly

South Africa midfielder Keagan Dolly

South Africa midfielder, Keagan Dolly has said that Hugo Broos doesn't undermine opponents before games as he shared his view on the difference between the current national team squad and the previous groups.

The 28-year-old has accumulated 19 Bafana Bafana caps under four different coaches – Owen da Gama, Shakes Mashaba, Stuart Baxter, and Molefi Ntseki - and has been invited for the upcoming qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana.



“Going to each game, we should know that there’s no easy game. In the past, one of our problems was that we underestimated teams. Teams like Cape Verde and São Tomé and Príncipe gave us hard times because we told ourselves they were pushovers,’’ said Dolly.



“The current team has shown great attitude in all the games they have played so far. I think the attitude is the difference between the previous squad and the current one.”

The lad from Westbury in Johannesburg has scored fives goals, racking up four assists from 11 games across the MTN8 and the league for Amakhosi this season. These impressive statistics are the reason Dolly has returned to Bafana. Dolly has heaped praise on coach Broos for making players believe they can reach greater heights.



“He [Broos] gives players the belief and that’s what we need as a country. We need to believe that we can qualify for all these major tournaments and coach Broos is the right guy to help us achieve that,’’ said Dolly.



South Africa hope to beat Zimbabwe and Ghana to qualify for the playoffs.