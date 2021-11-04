Hugo Broos unhappy with Ghana's match venue against Ethiopia

Although the Ghana Football Association's assessment that the Black Stars' Fifa World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia at the Orlando Stadium in Qatar in 2022 will be a disadvantage, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos disagrees.

Broos claims that facing Ethiopia on November 11 at the Orlando Stadium provides the Black Stars an undue advantage.



In October, South Africa defeated Ethiopia 3-1 on a difficult ground in Bahir Dar, and Broos wanted the Black Stars to get the same treatment they did.



The international football governing body, however, stated that the location did not match the conditions to hold the qualifier versus Ghana.



Ethiopia then asked permission from Safa to play their World Cup qualifier against Ghana at Orlando Stadium.

Broos picked a 24-man team for the World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana in Group G.



“We played in a bad pitch and had to grind out the results. When I saw that pitch for the first time, I asked myself how they got the approval from Fifa. We worked hard to get the three points and I expected Ghana to do the same.



"But now it will be easy for them at the Orlando Stadium because it is a world-class facility. It is not fair play. Ghana will have it easy, while it was difficult for us. Playing in SA means they have an advantage,” said Broos yesterday.



TWI NEWS