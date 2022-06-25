0
Hull City close to agreeing deal to sign Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh

Sat, 25 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

English Championship side, Hull City are close to agreeing on a deal that will see the team sign Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh.

The Black Stars forward is currently contracted to Yeni Malatyaspor but looks set to leave Turkey before the end of the summer transfer window.

Sources in England have disclosed that already, officials of Hull City have opened talks with the relegated Turkish side in hopes of reaching an agreement soon.

Checks reveal that both teams want to make the deal happen with the only thing standing in the way being the transfer fee.

It is understood that Yeni Malatyaspor are asking for 6 million Euros for Benjamin Tetteh who is valued at 2.3 million Euros.

Hull City are now pushing to have the fee reduced to complete the signing of the striker with enormous strength.

Information gathered indicates that an agreement should be reached before the end of this month.

Meanwhile, there is interest from a number of clubs in the Turkish Super Lig as well.

