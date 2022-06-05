Hull City leads chase for striker Benjamin Tetteh

Benjamin Tetteh

Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor are willing to cash in on Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh after suffering relegation from the Super League.

Having said goodbye to the Super League after five seasons, Yeni Malatyaspor, which has a huge debt burden, wants to sell Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh and right wing player Mustafa Eskihellaç.



The management, which plans to pay a large part of the debt with the money to be obtained from these two players, is evaluating the offers.



The management of Yeni Malatyaspor have determined a transfer fee of 6 million Euros for Benjamin Tetteh , who has a contract with Yeni Malatyaspor until 2025 .

Tetteh is attracting interest from the likes of Beşiktaş, Trabzonspor and Başakşehir, who are closely interested whiles English team Hull City, owned by Turkish Acun Ilıcalı, are also interested in the Ghanaian.



It has been learned that Hull City has made great progress in the negotiations it has held so far, and negotiations on the figure continues.