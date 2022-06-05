1
Menu
Sports

Hull City leads chase for striker Benjamin Tetteh

Tetteh Benjamin1 SPATA PRAGUE 610x400 Benjamin Tetteh

Sun, 5 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor are willing to cash in on Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh after suffering  relegation from the Super League.

Having said goodbye to the Super League after five seasons, Yeni Malatyaspor, which has a huge debt burden, wants to sell Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh and right wing player  Mustafa  Eskihellaç.

The management, which plans to pay a large part of the debt with the money to be obtained from these two players, is evaluating the offers.

The management of Yeni Malatyaspor have determined a transfer fee of 6 million Euros for Benjamin Tetteh , who has a contract with Yeni Malatyaspor  until 2025 .

Tetteh is attracting interest from the likes of  Beşiktaş, Trabzonspor and Başakşehir, who are closely interested whiles English team Hull City, owned by Turkish Acun Ilıcalı, are also interested in  the Ghanaian.

It has been learned that Hull City has made great progress in the negotiations it has held so far, and negotiations on the figure continues.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
National Security Ministry warns of likely terrorist activity in North East, Upper East regions
The Ghanaian girl who presented a bouquet to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Malawi bans South African dancer who performs 'without pants'
I converted to Islam because of my girlfriend - Thomas Partey
'She wants me dead and gone' - Delay breaks down in tears
Social media users lambast GH¢25 million Cathedral funding amid impact of June 3 floods
How the fast-rising Alpha Hour's tens of thousands army marched on an evangelical atheist
Prof Ahwoi recounts interviewing JJ in OB van at Burma Camp after June 4 coup
This is war, what 'childish behaviour' is this? - Pratt Blasts #FixtheCountry activists
Afia Schwar is a canker because we gave ‘too much room for buffoonery’ – Pundit
Related Articles: