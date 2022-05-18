Hull City make formal approach for Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh

Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh

Hull City are looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season and are keen to sign Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh.

Tetteh has been on the books of his current club Yeni Malatyaspor since last summer, having joined on loan.



Ghanasoccernet.com understands the Tigers have started “formal contact” to land the forward in the upcoming transfer window.



Hull City's attacking department will need to be honed in the coming months, especially with Tom Eaves set to leave the club when his contract expires.



Tetteh would provide the Tigers with more competition and depth at the position.



Since joining Yeni Malatyaspor on a permanent basis, he has made 26 appearances in all competitions and scored eight goals.

Tetteh began his career started his career in his native country with spells at Tudu Mighty Jets and Dreams FC before moving to Europe as a youngster to join Standard Liege.



He stayed in Belgium for three years, part of which he spent on loan at Slovacko and Bohemians before joining Sparta Prague for a few campaigns.



Tetteh was a fan favourite in the Czech Republic, where he scored 19 goals in 75 games before moving to Turkey.



Hull City have been linked with a move to bring him to the Championship as they prepare for a busy summer.