0
Menu
Sports

Hull City officially announce signing of Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh

Benjamin Tetteh Hull City 456789 Hull City new signing, Benjamin Tetteh

Sat, 23 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Championship side Hull City have officially announced the signing of Ghana international striker Benjamin Tetteh as earlier reported by GHANAsoccernet.com.

The Yeni Malatyaspor forward underwent his medical examination and signed the contract about two days ago as exclusively reported.

The 25-year-old forward becomes the second frontline attacker signed by boss Shota Arveladze ahead of the new Championship campaign.

Tetteh signed a two-year contract with Tigers with an option for an extra year.

Hull had shown interest in the Ghanaian attacker for some months despite several interests from certain clubs in Europe and have eventually won the race to land the lanky player.

According to reports, Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor receive around 6 million Euros from Tetteh's transfer.

Tetteh scored seven goals in 26 appearances for Malatyaspor last season in the Turkish Super League.

Malatyaspor have been relegated from the Super League.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity